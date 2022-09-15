MHT CET Result 2022: Scorecards For PCM And PCB Group Declared At cetcell.mahacet.org; Here's How To Check

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, CET Cell has announced the results of the MHT CET PCM and PCB group. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to check and download the results from the official website of the education board -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Since the education board has released the results, the direct link has also been activated. Further, students should keep in mind that in order to download the results, they would require their application number and Date of Birth. The education body conducted the exam for the PCM group from August 5 to August 11, whereas the PCB group's MHT CET 2022 was held from August 12 to August 20, 2022.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to download your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

MAH CET PCM and PCB result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, students are advised to click on the link that reads 'MAH CET PCM and PCB Results' -- Click on that

Step 3: In the third step, candidates have to enter their credentials including application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and keep a hard copy of the result for future use.

Meanwhile, the education body has already released the results MAH LLB 3Y-CET scorecard on September 12.

MAH CET result: List of websites to check

cetcell.mahacet.org

mahacet.org

The state cell has released the results for over 4 lakh students who appeared in the exam.

Now that the results have been released, the education body will conduct the MHT CET Counseling for admissions. The counselling will take place in several rounds. Through these rounds, the number of vacant seats will be filled. For more information, students are advised to keep a close tab on the official webpage of the education board.