New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has confirmed the MHT CET result 2020 date. The results of MHT CET 2020 examination will be announced on or before November 28, 2020. Candidates are required to visit the official website mahacet.org to check results. As per the official schedule released by the Cell, the answer key would release on November 10, 2020, by 1 pm. Candidates will be allowed to submit their grievances regarding questions asked in the entrance test from November 10 to 12, 2020.

How to download MHT CET Answer Key 2020

Visit the official website, mahacet.org

Click on the MHT CET answer key link

Key in your credentials

Download the answer key and calculate your probable scores

The authorities may also release the final MHT CET answer key after hearing feedback from students.

MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks = the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam.

How to check MHT CET results 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at mahacet.org

Click on the result link that will be flashing on the homepage

Key in your login credentials

Your result will be displayed on screen, download and take its print out

