New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The State Common Entrance Test Cell is all set to release the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) registration form for the 3-year LLB programme online today, July 15. The application form will be made available at the official website of MAHA CET-- mahacet.org after 3 pm. The last date to submit the MHT CET Law form 2021 is July 29, 2021, while the state-level law entrance exam will be conducted in the last week of July or the first week of August.

MHT CET Law 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates aspiring to get admission in a 3-year LLB programme should have Bachelor’s degree with 45 per cent marks. Students who meet this criterion are eligible to sit for the entrance exam.

MHT CET Law Application Form 2021: How to Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAHA CET-- mahacet.org

Step 2: Select '3-year LLB course

Step 3: Click on the registration link flashing on the screen

Step 4: Enter your name, email id and other required details

Step 5: Upload passport size pic and signature

Step 6: Click on Submit and pay the form fees

Step 7: Payment receipt will be generated

MHT CET Law Application Form 2021: Fees

Aspiring candidates can pay the fees via net banking, debit card or credit card. The fees differ according to a category, General will have to pay Rs 800, whereas OBC/SC/ST will have to pay Rs 600.

MHT CET Law 2021: Exam Pattern

MH CET Law exam will have 150 MCQs (multiple-choice questions). There will be no negative marking, and the questions asked in the exam will be in two languages i.e English and Marathi.

MHT CET Law: Other Important Details

MH CET Law will be conducted in 18 exam centres of Maharashtra in multiple shifts. Candidates will be informed about the timing and centre via MH CET Law 2021 Admit Card.

After the entrance exam, MH CET Law Colleges will release category-wise cutoffs to grant admission to students through MH CET Law Counselling.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv