New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the Common Entrance Test (CET 2022) dates. As per the schedule, the CET 2022 will take place from June 3 to 12, 2022. The information was shared by Education Minister Uday Samant through his official Twitter account. In order to check the entire schedule, students can visit the official website -- mahacet.org.

"For the academic year 2022-23, CET exam for the higher education department will be held from June 3 to 10, technical education department from June 11 to 28, and art department on June 12," Samant tweeted in Marathi.

The Education Minister also informed that the curriculum-wise CET exam brochure, schedule, changes, and syllabus is available on the official website, and students can check the information there.

The Higher Education Department examinations will take place from June 3 to 10, whereas Technical Education Department exams commence from June 11 and will end on June 28. Talking about Arts Higher Education Department exams, then the exam will begin from June 12 this year.

Students who appear for MH CET exams are those who want to take admission to BE, BTech, BPharm, or DPharm courses. The exam is held for two groups -- Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM).

As per the exam pattern issued by the CET Cell, the questions of MHT CET 2022, will be based on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education syllabus.

Class 11 syllabus will have 20 per cent weightage, whereas the remaining 80 per cent will be given to the class 12 syllabus of the Maharashtra board. The question will come from the Maharashtra board 2022 syllabus of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology.

