MHT CET 2022 Result: MAH B.HMCT Results Announced At mahacet.org; Here's How To Check

MAH B.HMCT Results 2022, has been released on the official website. All the candidates who appeared for the Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management Common Entrance Test are advised to check and download the results from the official website -- mahacet.org

Students should note that the education body has also released the scorecards of the exam along with MAH B.HMCT Results 2022. Apart from that, in order to download their results, students should have their MHT CET or MAH B.HMCT hall tickets. Alternatively, they can also use their application number to do so.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to download the results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

MHT CET 2022 Results: How to check MAH. BHMCT Results

Step 1: Go to the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell - mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find a link that reads MAH B.HMCT 2022 Click to View Score Card.' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open

Step 4: Once opened, candidates have to enter their login credentials like application number and date of birth

Step 5: The MAH B.HMCT Results, Score card will be displayed on your screen

NOTE: Download and take the printout of the results for future use.

Candidates should note that a printout of the MAH B.HMCT scorecard is important as it will be used in the future. Further, the education body is expected to declare other MHT CET Results 2022 by September 15, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.