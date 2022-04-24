New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the last date of the MHT CET 2022 registration. Candidates interested in applying for MHT CET 2022 can fill in their application forms for MHT CET 2022 on the official CET Cell website (cetcell.mahacet.org).

Earlier on April 21, Uday Samant - the state minister for Higher and Technical Education, had announced the postponement of MHT CET 2022 due to the NEET 2022 and JEE Main 2022 exams.

"Due to JEE and NEET exams, CET exam will be held in the first week of August. Dates will be announced soon," he had posted on Twitter.

On the same day, Maharashtra CET Cell issued a notification on its official website regarding the extension of the last date to fill the applications along with the tentative exam dates. Here's a look at the new dates:

As per the new schedule, the last date to register for BA-BEd, BSc BEd Four Year integrated course is April 26 and the exam will now take place on June 6, 2022. For LLb three year course, registration is open till April 29 and the exam will take place on June 4-5, 2022.

Click here to check the full updated MHT CET Schedule

However, a new notice for the MHT CET 2022 Exam Dates is expected soon as the current tentative exam dates have been set for June, which are most likely to be shifted to August 2022.

Meanwhile, MHT CET is conducted every year by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra for admission of eligible candidates to Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy, and Agriculture at participating institutions across Maharashtra. The exam will be conducted in two groups – PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology).

Posted By: Sugandha Jha