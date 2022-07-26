MHT CET 2022: Hall Tickets For PCM Group To Release Today; Here's How To Download

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is set to release the MHT CET admit cards for candidates who are from the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group today (July 26). Students who registered for the exam are advised to keep a close tab on the official website. Once the admit cards are out, students can check and download them from the official exam portal -- mhtcet2022.mahacet.org and on board website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates should note, that who will appear for the exam in the PCB group, the education body will release the admit card for those candidates on August 8, as per the exam schedule released by CET Cell.

Meanwhile, there is no official confirmation on the timing at what time will the exam conducting body will release the admit card.

If you have also registered for the exam and want to download your admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

MHT CET 2022 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official page -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that read 'MHT CET admission card' -- Click on that

Step 3:Now, candidates need to enter their application number and password in the candidate portal

Step 4: The MHT CET 2022 admit card will show up on the screen.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

Candidates are advised to check their admit cards thoroughly. The MHT CET 2022 for PCM students will take place from August 5 to 11, 2022 and for the PCB group, the exam will be held on August 12 and 20, 2022.

Through MHT CET, candidates will get enrolled in Engineering, Pharmacy, and other allied courses.

Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education body for more information regarding the admit card.