MHT CET 2022 Exams Begin From August 5; Check Guidelines Here

The Common Entrance Test or MHT CET is all set to take place from tomorrow ( August 5). The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State has also released the admit card for the exam on the official website - - cetcell.mahacet.org

Every year the exam conducting body takes the exam for subjects like LLB (3 years), LLB (5 years), PCM – Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics group and PCB – Physics, Chemistry and Biology Group. The exam will conduct from August 5 and will conclude on August 11.

Further, candidates who are appearing for the exam are advised to download their admit card the exam from the official website. Candidates will be required to carry their admit cards with them in the examination hall. If a candidate fails to do so, then he or she will not be allowed to sit in the exam.

If you also registered for the exam and want to download your admit card, then here’s how you can download it by following these simple steps.

Steps to download MHT CET Admit Card 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads ‘MHT CET admit card’ — Click on that

Step 3: Now students have to enter the credential as asked

Step 4: MHT CET 2022 admit card shall appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the copy for future use.

Since the exam is set to begin tomorrow, here are some of the guidelines students should have a look at.

MHT CET 2022 Exam Instructions

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. While the first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. For the first shift, students are required to reach the examination centre at 7:30 am, whereas for the second shift the students have to report at 12:30 pm

Students are required to follow all the covid protocols during the exam. From maintaining social distancing to wearing a mask to proper use of sanitiser.

Admit card is an important document. Students are required to bring the document with them.

Students are advised to read each question carefully and then attempt them.

Carry a bottle of water, stationery etc.

Students are further advised to check the official website of the education board for more information related to the exam.