MHT CET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Declared; Here's How To Check

Maharashtra's State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the provisional allotment result of the first round of MHT CET 2022 counselling. Candidates who registered for the counselling can now check the provisional list to proceed further. MHT CET provisional result is available on the CAP portal at cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2022.mahacet.org.

Now, candidates who have been allotted seats provisionally have to accept their seats from October 19 to 21 (3 pm) and report to the allotted institute and confirm admissions from October 19 to 21.

MHT CET 2022 Provisional Allotment Result: Here's How To Check

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2022.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the link that says ' provisional seat allotment list

Click on the link and then check the list If, you have been allotted a seat

Now, download and save the list for future use.

An official statement on the website reads, “The candidate shall self-verify the seat allotment made to him/her in the CAP Round I by accepting declaration through his/her login and certifying that his/her claim related with qualifying marks, category, gender, reservation, specific reservation etc. made by the candidate in the application form are correct and relevant documents uploaded to substantiate his/her claims are authentic and correct."

“Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in Round I (auto freezed) shall pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode through their login and Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds,” it adds.

Meanwhile, candidates should know that registration for MHT CET BE/BTech (4 year) and Master of Engineering (5 year integrated) courses through CAP counselling has ended, the facility for non-CAP candidates will continue till November 17 (5 pm). For more details an latest updates on the same candidates can visit the official website or check here at Jagran English.