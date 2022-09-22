MHT CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Registration Begins At cetcell.mahacet.org; Here's How To Apply

The registration for the centralised admission process (CAP) for the academic year 2022-23 has been started by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell. Now, students who want to enroll in BE and BTECH (4 years) and Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5 years) will be able to take admitted. Students are advised to visit the official website of the education board to register.

Applicants can submit their registration forms for CAP on cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org. Students should note that the education board has set October 4 as the last date to submit and verify applications and documents. Till 4 PM students can complete the process. However, as per the information shared by the board, the application window will remain open till November 17 (5 pm) for non-CAP candidates.

Meanwhile, the education board will release the provisional merit list for All India as well as Maharashtra candidates on October 7. On October 12, the final merit list for round 1 and seat matrix will be released. The MHT CET 2022 CAP will have 3 rounds of counselling.

Further, students should note that between October 13 and 15, the online submission and confirmation of options for MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 will take place. The education body has scheduled the MHT CET 2022 counselling provisional allotment list for round 1 from October 18 and candidates will have to accept seats from October 19 to 21 at 3 PM. Further, on October 19, candidates have to report to the allotted institute in order to confirm their admission.

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: Here's How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'CAP Portal 2022 to 2023'

Step 3: Now, a new page will open, students need to click on the link provided for BTech, B.E Admissions

Step 4: Now, students need to register themselves using their MHT CET 2022 roll number and other credentials

Step 5: Now, students need to fill out the form and upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the required fees and submit the form

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the form for future use.

For further, information students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website.