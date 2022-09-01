MHT CET 2022 Answer Key To Be Released On September 1; Here's How To Download

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra will release the answer key for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 today on September 1. Once released, candidates can visit the official website--cetcell.mahacet.org, or mhtcet2022.mahacet.org and can download it. Those who appeared for the exam will be allowed to raise objections, in case they have any, from September 2.

As per the official notification, students can visit the official website and can raise objectives through candidate login. The last date to raise questions is September 4 till 5 PM. Candidates must note that no queries will be entertained after that. Also, the final answer key will be released once the objection window is closed. As per the official website, the MHT CET 2022 results will be declared by September 15.

Meanwhile, students can follow these steps and download the answer key:

MHT CET ANSWER KEY 2022: HOW TO DOWNLOAD?

Step 1: Visit the official website--mahacet.org

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, ‘MHT CET 2022 answer key’.

Step 3: Enter the application number and the date of birth.

Step 4: Your MHT CET 2022 answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download your answer and keep a printout for future reference.

Candidates can cross-check their answers with the MHT CET 2022 answer key.

The MHT CET 2022 for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Maths) group exam was held from August 5 to August 11, 2022, and the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) group exam from August 12 to August 20, 2022. Additionally, the MHT CET 2022 re-exam for physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics (PCB and PCM) for students who could not appear in the exam due to issues like technical glitches and heavy rain in the state were conducted on August 29, 2022. The total mark for each paper is 100.

Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website in order to get all the latest updates.

Students are also being informed that from academic session 2023-24, equal weightage is expected to be given MHT CET and class 12 marks for admission to colleges.