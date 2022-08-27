MHT CET 2022 Admit Cards Released For Re-Exam At mahacet.org | Check Details Here

The admit card for the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test 2022 (MHT CET) has been released. The admit card is being issued for the PCB and PCM re-exam. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can visit the official website --mahacet.org in order to check and download their admit cards.

Candidates are being informed that the MAHA CET will be conducting the exams on August 29, 2022.

"Candidates who have applied for Re-Examination should download their Hall Ticket from the website," read the official notification on the website.

"Candidates who have applied for Re-Examination but do not want to appear for the ReExamination, their earlier attempt will be considered for CET Score & they need not appear CET Re-Examination," it added.

"Candidate appearing for the Re-Examination to note that in case candidate who are appearing for the Second opportunity (Re-Examination), then his/her 1st attempt will be nullified & his/her Re-Examination 2nd Attempt will be considered for scoring. Candidate appearing for the ReExamination is deemed to have accepted this term and condition of Second opportunity (ReExamination), Candidate will not be eligible for any legal course of action against State CET Cell, Mumbai (If any) in future," the notification said.

MHT CET 2022 Admit Card: How To Download?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps and download their admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website-- mahacet.org.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the direct link.

Step 3: A new webpage will open.

Step 4: Tap on the MHT CET 2022 admit card link for PCB or PCM courses.

Step 5: you will now see a login window appearing on the screen.

Step 6: Enter the required details like your application number and date of birth and submit.

Step 7: You will now see your MHT CET 2022 re-exam admit card flashing on the screen.

Step 8: Check the admit card and download it.

NOTE: Take a printout for future reference.

Additionally, it must be noted that after downloading the admit card, candidates should check the venue, date, time, and other important details related to the exam. Those appearing for the exam must carry their hall tickets along with them as without the hall ticket they won't be allowed to enter the examination hall and appear for the examination.