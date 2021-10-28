New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The result of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 has been declared. The MHT CET 2021 result is available on the State Common Entrance Test Cell's official website. The result can be checked and downloaded from the website cetcell.mahcet.org using the application number and date of birth.

A total of 2.3 lakh candidates appeared for the MHT CET examination, which was held from September 20 to October 1. On October 9, a special examination was also conducted.

According to the official notification, a total of 28 candidates have scored 100 percentile in both PCM and PCB groups. In PCM, 11 candidates have scored 100 percentile while in PCB group, 17 students have got 100 percentile.

In the Physics Chemistry Math (PCM) category, Kohlapur's Chiknis Tapan Avinash and Mumbai Suburb's Vinchhi Dishie Dipesh are the toppers in male and female categories.

Meanwhile, Nanded's Ayman Fatema Mohd Amjadullah and Ainwale Aniruddha Arunrao, who is also from Nanded, have topped the female and male categories in Physics Chemistry and Biology (PCB).

MHT CET Result 2021: How to check and download scorecard:

Visit the official website of MHT CET mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

Click on “View Score Card” against MHT-CET 2021 (PCM) and (PCB)



In the new window, enter login details (User ID and password)

MHT CET result will appear on the screen

Check and Download CET result

Take a printout for further reference

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan