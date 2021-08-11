New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The application window for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for PG and Professional Courses will re-open from August 12 to 16 2021. Since the application window has been re-opened, students who have missed the chance to enroll themselves in the courses can now do so. Students can get more information regarding MHT CET 2021 by visiting the official website, mahacet.org.



Meanwhile, students who have already enrolled themselves in the course have been granted the opportunity to make amendments to the MHT CET 2021 application window from August 12 to 16 if required. Uday Sammant who is the state's minister of Higher and Technical Education has also made an announcement regarding the same issue.



The Tweet from Uday Samant on MHT CET 2021 application window reads, “As a special case for the candidates who have not yet applied online for the CET 2021 entrance examinations for admission to a various professional degree and postgraduate courses under the Department of Technical Education for the academic year 2021-22. Opportunity is being given to apply online from August 12 to 16, 2021.”



Here's how you can apply and amen information in your MHT CET 2021 application form



Step 1: Visit the official website of mahacet.org.

Step 2: Find the Higher Education Section on the homepage of the website

Step 3: Select the course you want to study

Step 4: If you already have an account then login using your credentials and if you are new then complete the registration process.

Step 5: Click on MHT CET 2021 application form or Edit the details - Choose any of the options as per your requirement

Step 6: Complete the process and click on submit tab.



It is advised that students should fill the MHT CET 2021 form within the given time span as no further extension will be given hereafter in any circumstances. Thereby, this is to inform all the Candidates, institutes, and parents that this is the last chance given by CET CELL for students to enroll themselves for the course they want.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen