New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 was supposed to take place in June. However, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the exam body had to postpone the entrance exam. Now, as per reports, State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant revealed that officials will announce MHT CET 2021 Exam Date this week. After the releasing the exam date, the exam body will further reveal more information on the official website--mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

Uday Samant further added that they postponed the exams as the number of exam centres had to increase, keeping in mind the safety of the candidates and COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing. This year, centres have been increased to 350 from 194.

MHT CET 2021: Exam Date

As per sources, the exam is likely to be held in September, however, we are waiting for official confirmation. This year, owing to the pandemic, the entrance exam will be conducted in two sessions.

MHY CET 2021: Exam Pattern

The entrance exam will be a computer-based test, which will be held separately for Physics-Chemistry-Maths (PCM) and Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) candidates. Candidates can check important guidelines on the official website of MHT CET.

MHT CET 2021: Application Process

The exam body restarted the application process for those, who were unable to register in the previous opening, and closed the window on August 16, 2021.

About MHT CET 2021

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test is for admissions to various Undergraduate and Postgraduate professional courses of pharmacy, engineering and agriculture in Maharashtra.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the MHT CET website or English Jagran for the latest updates on the exam date and pattern.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv