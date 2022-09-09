MH CET Law Result 2022: Scorecards To Be Declared On September 10; Here's How To Check

The State CET Cell, Maharashtra is set to announce the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH CET) 2022 law result tomorrow (September 10). Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are released, candidates can download the admit card from the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Candidates should know that in order to download the admit card, they would require their application number and password in order to log in. The education board will release the MH CET 2022 law result in the form of all India rank lists for both three years and five years LLB programmes.

Further, candidates should note that their individual results will be released a few days before the Centralized Admission Process (CAP).

If you also appeared in the exam and want to download the results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

MH CET Law Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'LLB programmes' -- click on that

Step 3: Once clicked, now students need to enter their credentials- application number and password

Step 4: The MH CET Law 2022 scorecard will get displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download the PDF and take the printout for further reference.

The education body conducted the MH CET law 2022 examinations from August 2 to August 4, 2022. The exam was conducted online mode.

However, at some centers, students faced technical failures due to which the CET Cell also conducted a re-examination on August 27, 2022.

Further, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are released students can download their scorecards from the official website.