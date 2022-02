Shillong | Jagran Education Desk: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said schools will reopen for Classes 1-5 from February 14, and no mandatory testing will be required on entry into the state for double-vaccinated people.

CM Sangma, who chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation late on Wednesday, also said the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be withdrawn from Friday.

"No RT-PCR test will be needed for double-vaccinated individuals coming to the state starting Friday. The schools (Classes 1 to 5) will be fully functional from Monday," he said.

Teaching via the offline mode for Classes 6-12 and in colleges and universities had already begun last week. Sangma also said entry into bars, restaurants and movie theatres will only be allowed for fully-vaccinated people, and that the odd-even system of plying of vehicles will continue in Shillong.

The northeastern state had reported 125 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which pushed the tally to 92,646, while the death toll mounted to 1,554 with two more fatalities.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh also announced to open schools in the UT from Feb 14th. After easing the Covid-19 imposed restriction on Thursday, the UT announced the re-opening of schools and said that all schools for all classes and coaching institutions in the UT will reopen with full capacity from February 14, Monday.

However, the issued order also stated that students can opt for either online or offline mode of classes in the hybrid model.

Meanwhile, many other states and UTs also re-opened schools and educational institutions after India and their particular states witnessed decline in covid cases.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh