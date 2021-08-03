Meghalaya Board Result 2021 will be declared on August 5. Students would be able to check their results on the official website of MBOSE, megresults.nic.in. More information on the result date and time can be obtained from mbose.in.

Shillong | Jagran Education Desk: The results of the HSSLC (Arts stream) and SSLC Examination 2021 will be declared on August 5 at 10 AM (HSSLC) and at 11 AM (SSLC) respectively, as per an official notification released by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE).

Meghalaya was one of the few states in India which had conducted the examination despite the ongoing pandemic. The examination was held from April 16, 2021, to May 12, 2021, with appropriate protocols to ensure the safety of the students.

The notice also mentions that the booklet of the examination has been discontinued with effect from the year 2014. On the other hand, students would be able to download the digital form of the booklet from the official website of MBOSE. This year, results would not be displayed either in the MBOSE office or in examination centers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students would be able to check their results on the official website of MBOSE, megresults.nic.in. More information on the result date and time can be obtained from mbose.in. Students are advised to keep checking these websites for more updates on the results. They must keep their roll number and other details handy to avoid any last-minute hassle.

Here is a look at how the students can check their results:

1. Go to mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

2. Click on the HSSLC Result 2021 link

3. Enter required details and click submit

4. View and download the result

Meanwhile, the MBOSE announced the Class 12 result on July 30 for Science and Commerce streams. The state recorded a pass percentage of 80.93 percent. The West Khasi Hills region recorded the highest pass percentage this year with 82.74 percent for commerce subjects.

After the result was released, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to Twitter to congratulate all the students. "Congratulations to the MBOSE toppers! Your hard work has paid off. I take this opportunity to congratulate all the students who cleared their HSSLC examinations in the Science & Commerce streams. Wishing all the students a bright future ahead," his post read.

