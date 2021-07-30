LIVE Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2021 DECLARED: The result was declared at the press conference by the state education minister. However, the official website is not responding at the moment.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Meghalaya Board of School Education has announced MBOSE Class 12 Result 2021 on Friday. The result was declared at the press conference by the state education minister. However, the official website is not responding at the moment. Once activated, the students can check Meghalaya Class 12 results on the official website of Meghalaya Board-- mbose.in or megresults.nic.in. The results was announced for three key streams, namely Science, Commerce and Vocational.

Meghalaya Board was among the few state boards, who conducted Class 12 Board Exam 2021 amid the spike in COVID-19 cases. Around 30,000 students appeared for the exam, which was held from April 16 to May 12.

How to check MBOSE Class 12 Result 2021?

Step 1: Logon to the official website of Meghalaya Board--mbose.in

Step 2: Click on MBOSE Class 12 Result 2021

Step 3: Enter the credentials such as roll number and other details mentioned on admit card

Step 4: MBOSE Class 12 Result 2021 will display on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for any future reference

MBOSE Class 12 Result 2021: Marksheet

The Meghalaya Board will release the original mark sheet and other documents to the school who will later distribute them to students once the pandemic situation is under control.

MBOSE Class 12 Result 2021: Stream-wise Topper List

Last year, the pass percentage for Commerce stream was 77.28 per cent followed by Arts with 74.34 per cent, and Science stream was at 72.24 per cent. This year, the board is expected to achieve a higher overall pass percentage.

Talking about the Arts stream, as of now, Meghalaya Board has not announced any declaration date. As per reports, the Arts class 12 result is expected between July 31 to August 2.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv