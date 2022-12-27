Meghalaya Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: Class 10,12 Date Sheet Released At mbose.in; Check Full Schedule Here

Updated: Tue, 27 Dec 2022 10:37 AM IST
MEGHALAYA Board of School Education (MBOSE) recently released the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 board exams. The class 12 exam will begin on March 1 and will continue till March 28 next year while the class 10 exam will be conducted from March 3 to 17, 2023. Candidates can check the exam date sheet at – mbose.in.
According to the official notification, the MBOSE class 10 and 12 exams will be held in the morning session from 10 am to 1 pm. The question paper will be distributed to all candidates at 9:45 am. On the day of the examination, exam halls will open at 9:30 am.
The MBOSE board class 12 practical examination will be conducted from February 10 to 20 next year. The duration of the practical examinations will be of four hours. The morning shift will be from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm while the afternoon shift will be from 1 pm to 5 pm.
MBOSE 2023: Class 10 exam date sheet
March 3, 2023– English
March 6, 2023– Science and Technology
March 9, 202– Social Science
March 13, 2023– Mathematics
March 15, 2023– Health and Physical Education, Computer Science and Vocational Subjects
March 17, 2023– Indian Languages, Additional English
MBOSE 2023: Class 12 exam date sheet
March 1, 2023– English
March 2, 2023– MIL, Alternative English
March 3, 2023– Sociology, Geology, Computer Technique IV, Poultry Farming IV
March 6, 2023– Philosophy, Physics, Accountancy
March 7, 2022– Education
March 9, 2023– Psychology, Biology, Business Studies
March 10, 2023– History, Computer Technique V, Poultry Farming V
March 13, 2023– Mathematics
March 14, 2023– Political Science
March 15, 2023– Computer Science, Informatics Practices
March 16, 2023– Elective Languages, Computer Technique VI, Poultry Farming VI
March 17, 2023– Geography, Entrepreneurship
March 20, 2023– Economics, Chemistry, Entrepreneurship- Vocational
March 21, 2023– Home Science
March 22, 2023– Vocational Subjects
March 23, 2023– Anthropology
March 24, 2023– Statistics
March 27, 2023– Music - Western
March 28, 2023– Physical Education