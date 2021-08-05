Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: The state board will not display the results in the MBOSE Office and examination centres due to the pandemic situation.

Shillong | Jagran Education Desk: Meghalaya Board of School Education is all set to declare MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC Result 2021 today, August 5, 2021. The Meghalaya Board will announce the results of the HSSLC or Class 12 Arts stream at 10 am and SSLC or Class 10 at 11 am. Once released, the students can check their MBOSE Class 10 and 12 scorecards at the official website--mbose.in.

Meghalaya Board is among the few state boards that conducted the MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC Board Exam 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. However, the board will not display the results in the MBOSE Office and examination centres due to the pandemic situation.

“The result(s) booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation,” an official statement while announcing the Meghalaya result date and time said.

How to check MBOSE SSLC & HSSLC Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board-- mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on SSLC or HSSLC Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number etc.

Step 4: MBOSE Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for the future reference

MBOSE SSLC & HSSLC Result 2021: Marksheet

The Class 10 and 12 marksheets will be distributed by the schools as soon as the pandemic situation gets better in the state. The details regarding the same will be made available after the declaration of the results.

Last year, a total of 51,337 students registered for the MBOSE SSLC exam, out of which 25,195 have passed. The overall pass percentage in Class 10th result was 50.31 per cent, while in Class 12 HSSLC Arts, 74.34 per cent of total students had passed.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the Meghalaya Board or English Jagran for the latest updates on the MBOSE SSLC & HSSLC Result 2021.

