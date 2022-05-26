New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Meghalaya Board has released MBOSE HSSLC, Class 12th Science, Commerce, Vocational streams results. Students can check the scores on the official website- megresults.nic.in.

MBOSE HSSLC result 2022 booklet is available now of the official website of the board. The result booklet contains an abstract of results, the first ten candidates in order of merit, highest marks subject-wise. Following are details from the booklet.

Gyanesh Roy Bhowmik topped the MBOSE HSSLC Science stream with 469 marks. Rishi Sarkar secured the second position with 460 marks and Chetna Bose got the third place with 459 marks.

On the other hand, Riya Kharpran has topped in HSSLC Commerce stream with 464 marks. Emerene Kharpran and Keshav Agarwala secured the second position with 462 marks. Chirag Deb secured the third position with 456 marks.

In the science stream, male students have outperformed the female students with a pass percentage of 75.46 per cent, while the female students' pass percentage was 72.50 per cent.

In the commerce stream, the female students have outperformed male students, with a pass percentage of 88.06 per cent, while 83.60 per cent male students cleared the HSSLC exam successfully.

Meanwhile, in the vocational stream, the pass percentage was 100 per cent. A total of 8 students cleared the HSSLC Vocational exam successfully, among them two students secured first division, and six students got second division.

Here's how to check MBOSE HSSLC Results 2022

First, visit the MBOSE official website- mbose.in.

Then click on the link that reads, "Results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2022". The link will be available on the homepage.

Fill in your roll number and captcha, and click on submit.

The MBOSE HSSLC result will appear on the screen

Download the and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha