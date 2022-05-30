New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the final result for the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 on Monday. This year, the top four ranks have been secured by women. Shruti Sharma has secured the All India Rank (AIR 1), followed by Ankita Aggarwal, Gamini Singla and Aishwarya Verma, who have secured the second, third and fourth place respectively. Meanwhile, Utkarsh Dwivedi secured the fifth rank.

UPSC 2021 topper Shruti Sharma graduated from St. Stephens College of Delhi University and did her post-graduation from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Then, she joined Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy to prepare for the Civil Services exam. 23 candidates have qualified the Civil Services exam from Jamia Residential Coaching Academy.

On October 10, 2021, the UPSC CSE prelims exams were conducted and the results were announced on October 29, 2021. From January 7 to 16, 2022, the main exams were conducted by the commission, and the results were declared on March 17. The interview round was conducted from April 5 to May 26, 2022. 685 candidates have qualified the exam, according to the UPSC. Out of 685 candidates, 244 candidates are from the general category, 203 of Other Backward Classes (OBC), 73 from Economically Weaker Sections, 105 from Scheduled Caste (SC) and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The UPSC said in a statement, "UPSC has a 'facilitation counter' near examination hall on its campus. Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examinations/recruitment on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone nos. 23385271/23381125 /23098543". The UPSC added, "Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all the candidates who have cleared the exam. He tweeted, "I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the Civil Services Exam but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them".

