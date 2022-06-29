Meet Arshdeep Kaur, Punjab Board Class 12th Topper Who Is Daughter Of A Mechanic

The Punjab School Education Board on Tuesday declared the 2022 PSEB class 12 results with 97.78 per cent students passing the exams. The board also declared that the top ranks in the humanities stream were bagged by girls, adding that Arshdeep Kaur secured the first position by scoring 99.4 per cent.

Arshdeep is the daughter of a mechanic. Her father Gurmeet Singh repairs motorbikes and her mother is a housewife. She completed her schooling from Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School (TSSMSSS), Shimlapuri, and dreams of becoming an IAS officer.

Arshdeep, in an interview, told that she was confident about being included in the toppers list. “I was confident that I will be in the merit list but I didn’t think I will be the topper. I will now prepare for civil services and be an IAS officer,” she said, as quoted by the Indian Express.

Meanwhile, her father said that she worked hard and has made him proud. “She worked very hard and now her hard work has paid off. Covid brought difficult times for small shopkeepers like me but my daughter has made me very proud,” he said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

Along with Arshdeep Kaur, two more girls named, Arshpreet Kaur and Kulwinder, jointly bagged the toppers rank.

Meanwhile, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, the Education Minister of Punjab, taking his Twitter congratulated the three toppers, posting the scorecard along with the tweet.

However, the others two toppers securing second and third position in Humanities are also girls. Teesha Mehta from RS Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, bagged the second rank scoring 99.2 per cent while Baishali, a student of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, held the third position.

A total of 3,01,700, appeared for the 2022 PSEB exams, and the overall pass percentage for the same stands at 96.96 per cent. The exams were held between April 2022 and May 23, 2022.