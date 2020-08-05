Sheoran, who dreams to become an IAS officer, has secured 93rd rank in CSE 2019. The 23-year-old ace model has said that she always wanted to become a Civil Servant and revealed that she did not take up any coaching classes to clear the exam.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the much-awaited result for the civil services examination 2019. The civil services exams are considered one of the toughest exams in India with candidates across the country trying their best to pass them. However, former Miss India finalist and ace model Aishwarya Sheoran has shown that nothing is impossible if a person tries their best and work hard.

Sheoran, who dreams to become an IAS officer, has secured 93rd rank in CSE 2019. The 23-year-old ace model has said that she always wanted to become a Civil Servant and revealed that she did not take up any coaching classes to clear the exam.

"I had to switch off my phone, social media, everything, to focus on the exam and the result is here. But it's not that I suddenly generated an interest in studies. I was always very studious. I was the head girl in my school. I was a science student and then I went to SRCC (Sri Ram College of Commerce), so my background was such. And ultimately I gravitated back to my studies," she said while speaking to The Times of India.

Speaking about how her journey started, Sheoran said that Delhi Times Fresh Face 2014, a beauty pageant, was the ‘big break in her life’, following which she was asked to participate for Miss India event. The Miss India event led her into the modelling industry, she said.

"For me, it was a huge transition. I was participating in Delhi Times Fresh Face and other beauty pageants, and I was also modelling for designers and magazines. I have walked in the Bombay Times Fashion Week, Lakme Fashion Week, Amazon Fashion Week, and for designers like Manish Malhotra," The Times of India quoted Sheoran as saying.

The 23-year-old, however, revealed that she decided to take a break for a year or two and give the civil services exams as it was always her my dream to become an IAS officer. She also said that she thought of joining the Indian Army as her father is the Commanding Officer of NCC Telangana Battalion. The idea of joining the Army was dropped, however, as there are ‘only limited opportunities’, she said.

The UPSC on Tuesday announced the results of civil services examination 2019. A total of 829 candidates qualified the civil services examination 2019. Following the announcement of the results, Prime Minister congratulated the candidates who cleared the civil services exams and said those who did not get the desired results should remember that life is full of several opportunities.

"Congratulations to all the bright youngsters who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2019. An exciting and satisfying career of public service awaits you. My best wishes," PM Modi tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma