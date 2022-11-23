Meerut Medical College Starts Teaching MBBS In 'Hinglish', First To Do So

Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial (LLRM) medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut started implementing lectures in 'Hinglish' (Hindi+English) for classes and orientation of the new batch of MBBS students. Hinglish is a mixture of English and Hindi. With this, it has become the first medical college in UP to start the bilingual medium initiative.

"As the new education policy lays emphasis on education in the native language, we have prepared content for various topics of MBBS curriculum in Hindi. It is being compiled in books," professor Pankaj Agarwal, head of the department of endocrinology, as quoted by Times Of India, said.

Pankaj Agarwal, who started the process with a campaign 'Medical concepts in Hindi' (MCH) in 2017, added, "We've prepared study materials of different topics, all part of various subjects of the MBBS course. It is available for free at MCH website and app. There are 300 videos and nearly 1,000 articles."

On the narrative allaying fears from some quarters that teaching in Hindi will reduce the importance of English, Agarwal said, “The beauty of the content is that medical terminology is written in Hindi. For instance, thyroid gland has been written in Hindi, not translated. Our effort is to teach medical science and develop a parallel content of all subjects of medical science so that Hindi medium students may understand the subject well and not lag behind English speaking classmates."

"We used to deliver lectures in English. Now, 'Hinglish' is being used in the orientation of the new batch of MBBS students. Topics will be explained in Hindi though the medical terminology will remain in English," Sudhir Rathi, a professor of urology at the medical college, as quoted by Times of India, said.

Earlier, Union home minister Amit Shah released medical textbooks in the Hindi language of three subjects for MBBS students in Madhya Pradesh to impart medical education in Hindi. The Hindi version of books including medical biochemistry, anatomy and medical physiology subject textbooks was released.

Shifting to a bilingual language will bring higher studies more understandable and familiar with the local language. There are many poor students are in the state who cannot afford an education in English.