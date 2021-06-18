MBSE HSSLC Result 2021: The Mizoram board has declared the results of all the streams. The results was announced on the official website of the state board.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has declared the HSSLC or class 12 result 2021 today at the official website. According to the official notice, the result was supposed to release at 11 am, however, was delayed by 1 hour. The students who appeared for the class 12 exams can view the result on mbse.edu.in. This year a total of 11,849 students registered for the Mizoram Board exam 2021.

MBSE HSSLC Toppers List 2021

This year, the board will not release the merit list owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. It has requested all the schools to not release results on the display board.

Last year, Lalremsiama Darchhun Vanlalpeka, is the topper in the Science stream with 470 marks out of 500. In the Commerce stream, Lalhriatpuia Ralte has topped with 455 marks, and in Arts Stream Christina Lalchhandami Lalrawn has topped with 454 marks. The overall pass percentage was 78.52 per cent. The commerce stream topped the chart with 85.18 per cent pass percentage, followed by Science with 79.40 percentage and Arts was 77.90 per cent.

Mizoram Board Results in 2020: Subject wise toppers

F. Lalremruati topped in English with 94 marks out of 100, while Ankita Barua and C Vanlalruatfeli topped in Mathematics and Science, respectively, with 99 marks out of 100. Ankita had also topped in Hindi. Vanlalngaihsaka had the highest marks earner in Mizoram language with 97 on 100.

MBSE HSSLC Result 2021: Compartment exam

Those students who get below 33 per cent in one or two subjects are eligible for the Compartment exam. To apply for re-exam students will have to fill an application form, which will be released soon by the Mizoram board. The exam will be held either June end or early July, and the results are expected to be out by the end of July.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv