MBSE HSLC Result 2021 DECLARED: Mizoram board announces class 10 results at mbse.edu.in; here's how to check
New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has declared Mizoram HSLC Result 2021. The result of class 10 students, which was announced today, June 3 at 12 pm is now available on the official website of MBSE. Students who appeared for the exam can visit the website--mbse.edu.in.
Unlike other state boards, Mizoram went ahead and conducted HSLC Exam 2021 in April amiid the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The exam took place from April 1 to April 20 while the practical exam was conducted from April 16 to April 20.
How to download Class 10 Result 2021?
Step 1: Visit the official website of Mizoram board-- mbse.edu.in
Step 2: Click on 'Results 2021'
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details
Step 4: Verify and click on Submit
Step 5: MBSE HSLC Result 2021 digital mark sheet will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference
