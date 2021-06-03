MBSE HSLC Result 2021 DECLARED: Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has declared class 10 result. scroll down to download the scorecard

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has declared Mizoram HSLC Result 2021. The result of class 10 students, which was announced today, June 3 at 12 pm is now available on the official website of MBSE. Students who appeared for the exam can visit the website--mbse.edu.in.

Unlike other state boards, Mizoram went ahead and conducted HSLC Exam 2021 in April amiid the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The exam took place from April 1 to April 20 while the practical exam was conducted from April 16 to April 20.

How to download Class 10 Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Mizoram board-- mbse.edu.in

Step 2: Click on 'Results 2021'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details

Step 4: Verify and click on Submit

Step 5: MBSE HSLC Result 2021 digital mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv