New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE, is all set to announce the MBOSE SSLC Result, HSSLC Arts Result. The board issued an official notice, and according to that the MBOSE SSLC Result 2022 and the MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2022 will be declared on June 10, 2022. Students who appeared for the exam and want to download the mark sheet (once declared) are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board -- mbose.in

According to the official notice released by the education board, MBOSE will be releasing the Meghalaya Class 10 Results and the Meghalaya Class 12 Arts results tomorrow. “The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2022 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 10th June 2022 during office hours,” stated the official notice.

The board also declared that the results will be announced during office hours. Further, based on the earlier trend, the board may announce the results at 9 AM or 10 AM. However, the board is yet to announce the timing of the results.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

MBOSE SSLC Result, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 -- How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website --

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that read 'MBOSE SSLC Result, HSSLC Arts Result' --- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their roll number and other details as aked

Step 4: MBOSE SSLC Result, HSSLC Arts Result will be displayed in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Apart from the official website, students can also download their results from the website including, results.mbose.in, megresults.nic.in. Once the results are out, the education board will be made the results available online. Therefore, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board for more information regarding result declaration.

Back on May 26, the education board had already declared the results for Meghalaya, MBOSE HSSLC Result for Science, Commerce, and Vocational Streams.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen