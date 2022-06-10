New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the MBOSE SSLC Result and HSSLC Arts Result on today. The board has also issued an official notice regarding the same. In May 2022, MBOSE HSSLC results for Science, Commerce, and Vocational Streams were announced. Students can visit the official website of the Meghalaya Board of School Education to check their results.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Results 2022: Date

The result has been declared on June 10, 2022. Earlier, the board issued an official notice and announced that the MBOSE SSLC Result 2022 and the MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2022 will be declared on June 10, 2022. “The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2022 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 10th June 2022 during office hours,” stated the official notice.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Results 2022: Time

The result was declared at 10 AM on June 10, 2022. The official time of the result was not declared by the board, but according to the notice, the result was supposed to be declared during 'office hours'.

MBOSE SSLC Result, HSSLC Arts Result 2022: How to check

Follow this step by step guidelines to check the result:

Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), mbose.in

Students will find the link 'MBOSE SSLC Result, HSSLC Arts Result' on the homepage. Click on the link.

Then, enter the roll number and other details as asked

The result will be displayed on your screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future purposes.

MBOSE SSLC Result, HSSLC Arts Result 2022: List of Websites

The students can check their results on results.mbose.in and megresults.nic.in, other than the official website.

If the website is working slow or goes down after the result declaration, students should wait for a while and then refresh the page.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav