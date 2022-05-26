New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the HSSLC Results 2022 today (May 26, 2022). Students can now view their class 12th scores on the official website of MBOSE. The results were released at 10 AM by the board. To check the scores students need to visit mbose.in or the official results portals for the Meghalaya Board at megresults.nic.in.

It must be noted that MBOSE has declared the results for the HSSLC Science Stream, Commerce Stream, and Vocational Stream. The topper list of candidates from all streams has also been released along with the pass percentage for MBOSE HSSLC Results 2022.

The Meghalaya Board announced the date and time of the release of MBOSE HSSLC Results 2022 recently. The board said the results will be released on May 26 and would be declared during ‘office hours’. Meanwhile, MBOSE Joint Director M. Marabaniang told Careers360 "The HSSLC Arts stream and SSLC, 10th result 2022 will be announced in June."

Here's how to check MBOSE HSSLC Results 2022

First, visit the MBOSE official website- mbose.in.

Then click on the link that reads, "Results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2022". The link will be available on the homepage.

Fill in your roll number and captcha, and click on submit.

The MBOSE HSSLC result will appear on the screen

Download the and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The pass percentage for the Science stream this year is 71.62 per cent. For the Commerce Stream, the pass percentage stands at 83.63 per cent.

Meghalaya Class 12th Board Exams were held in the months of March and April. Around 30,000 students appeared for the Meghalaya HSSLC Examinations 2022. Last year, around 60,000 students appeared for HSSLC and SSLC examinations.

