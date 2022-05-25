New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE is expected to announce the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination HSSLC, Class, 12 board exam result soon. As per several media reports, it is expected that MBOSE will release the Meghalaya Board result on Thursday, May 26th. Once released, candidates who have appeared for Class 12 Science, Commerce and Vocational courses can check their respective scorecards by visiting the official site.

The result for class 12 will be declared along with the merit list of the first 10 candidates of all streams. The board is also likely to release subject wise highest marks. The HSSLC, 12th Science, Commerce and Vocational stream results will be announced on May 26, MBOSE MBOSE Joint Director M.Marabaniang told Careers360 "The HSSLC Arts stream and SSLC, 10th result 2022 will be announced in June," said the official. Meanwhile, as per local media, the results are expected around 12 noon.

Reportedly, the evaluation work for both classes has been completed and tabulation of marks is going on. Once released, candidates can check their Meghalaya Board results 2022 on results.mbose.in or mbose.in. Candidates will have to use their roll numbers as login credentials to check Meghalaya board results.

According to MBOSE, "the printed result booklet of the HSSLC exam has been discontinued effect from 2014. The whole results booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website- mbose.in."

This year, around 30,000 students appeared in the HSSLC, 12th exam 2022 which was conducted between March and April. In 2021, Meghalaya Class 10 and Class 12 result was announced on August 5. Around 60,000 students appeared for HSSLC and SSLC examinations last year and the overall pass percentage in the Commerce stream was 80.93 per cent, while 75.85 per cent for the Science stream.

Posted By: Ashita Singh