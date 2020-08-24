All India Council of Technical Education has allowed colleges and higher education institutes to admit students to MBA/PGDM programs based on their score in qualifying undergraduate exams.

New Delhi | Jagran Education desk: With schools and colleges closed since mid-March, the education sector has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several entrance exams have either been postponed or cancelled due to the crisis. Now, All India Council of Technical Education has allowed colleges and higher education institutes to admit students to MBA/PGDM programs based on their score in qualifying undergraduate exams.

Calling itself to be “more a facilitator than a regulator”, the technical education regulator asked students to consider alternative modes for admission which can “benefit the institutions as well as the students”.

"All India Tests i.e CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT along with the 7th option of Common Entrance Test of the respective state are the qualifying tests for admission into PGDM course. In many of the states, some of the above entrance tests could not be conducted due to fear of spread of corona virus and there is no indication as to whether these tests are postponed or likely to be held or cancelled etc," AICTE said in a statement.

Here are the five key points of the AICTE notification

In the current scenario, the PGDM and MBA institutions are allowed to admit students on the basis of marks obtained in qualifying examinations by preparing a merit list in a transparent manner, it said.

The technical education regulator has clarified that the relaxation is being made available only for the 2020-21 academic session this cannot be taken as a precedent for the future academic year

However, first preference will be given to candidates who have appeared in any of the entrance tests and have qualified, irrespective of their marks secured at degree level as long as minimum marks are secured

The council has directed institutions to select candidates based on merit in the qualifying UG exams if there are vacant seats available.

The states may also use this relaxation while allotting seats through counselling

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain COVID-19. A nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25. While several restrictions have been eased, schools and colleges continue to be closed.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha