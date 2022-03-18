New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday welcomed Gujarat government’s move to introduce lessons from Bhagwad Gita in the syllabus of students for Classes 6 to 12, however, Sisodia supplemented it with a jibe saying that "their deeds are like Raavan and they talk about Gita".

"Definitely it's a great step but people who are introducing it need to practice the values of Gita first. Their deeds are like Raavan and they talk about Gita," Sisodia was quoted as saying ANI.

Manish Sisodia celebrated Holi with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party workers and supporters where he passed on Holi wishes.

"I wish a very Happy Holi to all the people of the country. Holi teaches us that our reality lies in not just one but all colours," he said further.

Earlier on Thursday, Gujarat education minister Jitu Vaghani said Bhagavad Gita will be introduced as a part of the school syllabus for class 6 to class 12 students in Gujarat from the academic year 2022-23.

Among other major decisions, Gujarat government on Thursday also announced that it would make English a compulsory subject from Class 1 and implement a bilingual medium of instruction.

Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani made these announcements Thursday in the Assembly during the Education Budget discussion, saying these were part of the implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020.

On the decision to make the Bhagwad Gita a part of the syllabus from the new academic session in June, the Government Resolution states: “The school education will include Indian culture and knowledge system… in the first phase, values and principles of Bhagwad Gita will be incorporated in state government schools from Class 6-12 in a manner that they are able to understand as well as generate interest for these.”

Posted By: Mukul Sharma