Manipur Board Class 12 Exam 2023 Date Sheet Released On cohsem.nic.in | Check Full Schedule

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur, COHSEM hon Saturday, January 14th announced the Class 12 board exam 2023 dates. According to the Manipur Education board, class 12 exams will be held from February 23 to April 1, 2023. The official website - cohsem.nic.in has made the Manipur board 2023 Class 12 exam date sheets available for all the students.

Manipur board class 12 exams will start with the English paper on February 23 and get over with the Elective Languages paper -- Bengali, English, Hindi and Manipuri. Meanwhile, the Manipur board will conduct the practical exams from April 1 to April 20, 2023. The class 12 board exam for the Manipur state board will be held from the 10 am to 1 pm shift.

Besides announcing the COHSEM Class 12 exam dates, the Manipur board informed that for papers of 100/70 marks, three hours time will be provided to students, while for papers of 40/30 marks, students will get two hours’ time.

Manipur Class 12 Exam Time Table 2023:

February 23, 2023--English

February 25, 2023--MIL ( Kom/ Manipur/ Mao La/ Bengali/ Hindi/ Hmar/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Raugmei/ Tangkhul/ Thadou-Kuki/ Gangte)OR Alternative English

February 28, 2023--Education, Chemistry, Business Studies

March 3, 2023--History, Biology

March 6, 2023--Political Science, Physics, Accountancy

March 13, 2023--Mathematics

March 15, 2023--Economics, Anthropology

March 17, 2023--Human Ecology and Family Sciences

March 20, 2023--Thang-ta, Engineering, Drawing, Sociology

March 23, 2023--Fine Arts, Health and Physical Education, Statistics

March 25, 2023--Geography, Geology

March 28, 2023--Philosophy, Computer Science

March 30, 2023--Music--Psychology

April 1, 2023--Elective Language Hindi, Manipuri, Bengali, English

Furthermore, the Manipur board also announced the Class 11 exam timetable. The Manipur board 2023 Class 11 exams will be conducted between February 24 and April 5. The Class 11 Manipur board exam timing is 1 pm to 4 pm. Last year, the Class 12 Manipur board exam was held in April-May and results were declared on June 6.