LIVE Manipur Board 10th Result 2021: A total of 47208 students registered for Manipur Class 10 Board Exam 2021, out of which 20416 boys and 19438 girls have passed the exams.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Board of Secondary Education, Manipur is all set to declare BOSEM Class 10 Result 2021 today, July 31, 2021. This year Manipu Board registered a 100 per cent overall pass percentage in BOSEM Class 10 Result 2021. The state board has promoted all the class 10 students to the next grade. The students can check and download their Class 10 scorecard via the official website--bsem.nic.in.

This year, a total of 47208 students (regular) registered for Manipur Class 10 Board Exam 2021, out of which 20416 boys and 19438 girls have passed the exams.

BOSEM Class 10 Result 2021: Topper List

Overall Pass Percentage: 100 per cent

First Division: 22,323 students

Second Division: 16,569 students

Third Division: 962

How to check BOSEM Class 10 Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Manipur board--manreuslts.nic.in

Step 2: Click on HSLC Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number and other details asked on the page

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Manipur HSLC Result 2021 will be shown on the screen

Step 6: Download and take printout for future reference

BOSEM Class 10 Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Since the Class 10 board exam was cancelled, Manipur Board released assessment criteria based on which students have been marked. According to the criteria, the students will be marked on their performance in classes 9 and 10. 30 per cent weightage to Class 9 final results, 50 per cent to class 10 pre boards and the remaining 20 per cent to the internal assessment.

Those candidates who are not satisfied with their Class 10 results allocated to them on the basis of the BOSEMs guidelines will be given an opportunity to appear for the special examination, which will be conducted by the Manipur Board as and when the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic are conducive to hold the examinations.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv