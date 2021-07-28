Manipur Board Class 10 Result 2021: The class 10 students will be marked on their performance in classes 9 and 10. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) will declare Manipur Class 10 Result 2021 by July 31, 2021. The state Education Minister S Rajen Singh in a statement said that as per the Supreme Court order, the state board will release its result by July 31. The Manipur board will release the Class 10 result on the official website--bsem.nic.in.

This year, over 44,000 students registered for the Class 10 board exam, which was cancelled by the Manipur Board due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

Manipur Class 10 Result 2021: Assessment Criteria

After the cancellation of the board exam, Manipur Board announced evaluation criteria based on which class 10 students have been marked. According to the criteria, the students will be marked on their performance in classes 9 and 10. 30 per cent weightage to Class 9 final results, 50 per cent to class 10 pre boards and the remaining 20 per cent to the internal assessment.

Students who will not be satisfied with their results will be allowed to appear for the offline exam, which will be held after the COVID-19 pandemic situation normalises in the state. The date for the offline exam will be announced once Manipur Board releases the class 10 result. Last year, Manipur Board recorded a pass percentage of 65 per cent in the class 10 board exam.

Last week on July 24, the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur, declared the class 12 Result 2021. This year, the Manipur board recorded over a 99 per cent pass percentage.

Meanwhile, several state boards, including Gujarat, Haryana, CISCE ICSE, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, have declared class 10 board results 2021.

Manipur board students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the board or English Jagran for the latest updates on Manipur Class 10 Result 2021.

