Manipur 10th Compartment Exam Result 2022 Declared On manresults.nic.in; Here's How To Download

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (MBOSE) has announced the Manipur Class 10th compartment results 2022 on Wednesday, September 28th. Students who appeared for the Manipur HSLC compartmental exams 2022 can now download the results from the official website at manresults.nic.in. To access the scorecards, students would have to enter their roll number to access their Manipur HSLC compartmental results.

According to the Manipur education board, the pass percentage for the Manipur Board Class 10th compartment exam is 98.40 per cent.

Students must note that it is mandatory for candidates to download and take the printout of the BOSEM Class 10 compartmental exam result for future use. Meanwhile, the HSLC mark sheet 2022 for the compartment exam will be shared on October 10, 2022.

Here's How Students Can check their Manipur 10th Compartment Exam Results 2022

Step1- Visit the official website – manresults.nic.in.

Step2- On the homepage, click on the ‘ Manipur HSLC Improvement Result 2022’ link.

Step3- Enter the roll number and click on submit.

Step4- The Manipur Class 10 compartment exam result 2022 will get displayed on the screen.

Step 5- Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

Manipur Education board conducts the HSLC compartment exams for students who fail to qualify for the board exams or need improvement in marks in particular subjects. Now, students who qualified for the exams can take admissions in class 11th. For more details and the latest updates on the same, students are advised to keep a look at the official website or at Jagran English.