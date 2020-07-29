Out of a total of 15,84,264 students, 95.30% have cleared the Maharashtra SSC examinations. This is the highest pass percentage recorded in the last 10 years.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) has declared the SSC or Class 10th board examination results on Wednesday (today) at 1 pm on the official websites. The class 10th Board results were first released in the press conference and scores are now live on the official websites. However, Maharashtra Education minister, Varsha Gaikwad has released the Maharashtra SSC 2020 result in a press conference that took place at 11 am in Pune. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 95.30%.

The Class 10th scorecard of the students is released on mahresults.nic.in. The results have been declared at the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) at mahresults.nic.in. Students who have appeared for the class 10th examination can check their results at 1 pm on the official website of MSBSHE.

Out of a total of 15,84,264 students, 95.30% have cleared the Maharashtra SSC examinations. This is the highest pass percentage recorded in the last 10 years. In the year 2019, the overall pass percentage has dropped significantly to 77.10% from 89.41%.

According to Maharashtra Board, Konkan has bagged as the top-performing district in the state with a record of 98.77% pass percentage. While Pune has recorded a success ratio of 97.34%, the success ratio of other top performing districts including Nagpur and Amravati is recorded as 93.84% and 95.14% respectively.

In Maharashtra SSC class 10th 2020 results, girls have outperformed boys with recording the pass percentage at 97.91%, while the pass percentage of boys stands at 93.90%. Thus, girls have once again outshone boys.

Here is how students can check Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2020 online:

Students can also visit Jagran Josh to check the results

to check the results Log on to the official website mahresult.nic.in

Click on the icon named Maharashtra SSC result 2020

Enter the roll number and other details required

Your Maharashtra SSC result will be displayed on the screen which can be downloaded for future reference.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad in a statement announced that the class 10th board exam results will be declared by 1 pm on 29 July 2020, Wednesday (today). She had earlier informed the media that the results will be released by the Maharashtra board before the end of July.

The Maharashtra board earlier informed to declare the SSC Class 10 results before the end of July. However, The Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams, which were conducted from March 3 to March 23, were affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown prompting the cancellation of the Geography exam. The evaluation of the results of Class 10th was done based on the average marks of the papers for which examination was conducted.

Posted By: Simran Babbar