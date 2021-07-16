Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: This year a total of 16,58,624 lakh students are waiting for their results which was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 today, July 16. The state board will announce the result and 1 pm and made it available for students on its official website-- mahresult.nic. This news was confirmed by state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad via her social media handle.

How to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Maharashtra board--mahresult.nic

Step 2: Click on SSC Result 2021

Step 3: Fill in your details such as roll number, etc

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 will display on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

This year a total of 16,58,624 lakh students are waiting for their results which was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. Owing to this, the Maharashtra government has declared 'mass promotion' for class 10 students.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: List of official websites

Every year when the result is declared the website gets crashed due to many students logging in at the same time. However, this year, to avoid the delay, the state board has issued several official websites where students can view their results without any hassle. Check below:

sscresult.mkcl.org

mahresult.nic

mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Marksheet

To get the original mark sheet, students are required to contact their respective schools few days after the announcement of SSC or Class 10 Result 2021.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: How to apply for correction?

In case of any discrepancy in SSC Result 2021, students can contact the Maharashtra board officials or their respective schools and apply for the correction of details.

Maharashtra Class 11 Admission

Once the SSC result 2021 is declared, students can apply for admission in Class 11. They can choose a stream as per their interest, however, they must have their mark sheet to get admission.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv