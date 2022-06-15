Mumbai | Jagran Education Desk: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will not release the class 10 board exam results on Wednesday as it was expected earlier. According to reports, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad will likely announce the new date for results soon.

This year, around 20 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exams, which were conducted in June. Generally, the results are declared by the Maharashtra board one to two weeks after the announcement of the HSC results.

Here's how the candidates can check their Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 once they are declared by the state board:

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Maharashtra Board at mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage of the website, click on the notification link that reads "Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 link".

Step 3. The students can also check their results at sscresult.mkcl.org, mkcl.org, and ssc.mahresults.org.in.

Step 4. Now enter your credentials, including the roll number.

Step 5. The Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 will appear on your screen. Check it.

Step 6. The students are requested to download their results and take a printout for future reference.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra HSC results - conducted between March 4 and April 7 this year - were declared last week with 94.2 per cent of students clearing the exams. Around 14.39 lakh, including 8.17 lakh boys and 6.68 lakh girls, had appeared for the Maharashtra HSC exams, as per the officials.

The officials said the passing percentage in the science stream was 98.30 per cent, in arts was 90.51 per cent, in commerce was 91.71 per cent and in vocational streams was 92.40 per cent. They said the girls had outshinned the boys. The girls had a passing percentage of 95.35 per cent while that of boys was 93.29 per cent, according to the officials.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma