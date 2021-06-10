Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: The evaluation of results will begin in July, and it is expected that by mid-July state board will announce the results.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released detailed assessment criteria for SSC or class 10 students. As per the criteria, the marks of students will be based on their performance in class 9 and class 10 internals (pre-board, half-yearly and UT tests). Earlier, it was speculated that the result of MSBSHSE SSC will release in June end. However, now it is being reported that the result might release in mid-July.

MSBSHSE SSC or Class 10 Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

As per the criterion released by the State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, the marks secured by students in class 9 and internal exam marks in class 10 will each get a 50 per cent weightage. Out of 100, 50 will be based on class 9 marks, and the remaining 50 will be divided into 30 marks for the year-long internal marks of class 10. For practical or assignment 20 marks have been allotted.

The Maharashtra board schools are asked to start calculating based on the above criterion and upload it on the official website of the board. The last date to submit the marks of SSC Result 2021 is June 30, 2021.

MSBSHSE SSC or Class 10 Result 2021: Result Date

As per reports, by July 3, 2021, the evaluation of results will begin, and it is expected that by July 15 state board will announce the results.

While announcing the evaluation criteria, Varsha Gaikwad said, “Requesting all schools to adhere to the schedule for timely declaration of results. Deliver a fair & objective assessment, all school leaders must read the procedures laid down carefully and also ensure that all stakeholders have clearly understood their roles and responsibilities."

She further added, "I am confident that our schools, teachers will undertake the process with the highest degree of professionalism, consistency & care. All the very best."

Meanwhile, students who will not be satisfied with the results are permitted to write the exams as and when the situation gets under control in the state.

Students are advised to keep a close check on the MSBSHSE's website or English Jagran for the latest updates on SSC Result 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv