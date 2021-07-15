Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: To ease down the task of students, we have listed down several official websites for students to check Class 10 Result 2021. Scroll down to know other details

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) was expected to announce the Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 today. However, soon Maharashtra Board Chairman Dinkar Patil issued a statement clarifying that the result will not be released today. Confirming the date, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad took to her Twitter handle and informed the students Maharashtra Class 10 Result 2021 will be released tomorrow, July 16, 2021.

As per the tweet, Maharashtra Class 10 result will be declared at 1 pm on the official website of Maharashtra Board--sscresult.mkcl.org. She wrote, "The Maharashtra SSC result 2021 prepared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on the basis of internal evaluation in the year will be released tomorrow, July 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. Best wishes to all students."

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: List of the official websites

This year over 15 lakh students registered for the Class 10 board exams and are now eagerly waiting for their results. The state board will make the results available on the below websites:

sscresult.mkcl.org

mahresult.nic

mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Since the Class 10 Board Exam was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state, the Maharashtra government has decided to promote all the students to class 11. The students will be marked based on their past performances, that is, class 9th and 10th results. 50 per cent to Class 9 results, and the remaining 50 per cent will be divided into a 30:20 ratio, that is, 30 per cent for Class 10 internal assessment and 20 per cent for assignments. Those students who will score below 33 per cent will be given grace marks and promoted to the next grade.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of Maharashtra Board--mahresult.nic.in or English Jagran for the latest updates.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv