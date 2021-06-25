New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday said the Class 10 SSC (Secondary School Certificate) results will be declared around July 15 and a Common Entrance Test (CET) for Class 11 admissions will be conducted by end of July or first week of August. The School Education Minister also added that the CET will be completely optional and the information is being declared to give students, who want to appear for the test, enough time for preparation.

“The Class 10, SSC results will be declared by around July 15, post which the state board or exam council will put up the notice for CET and options for students who wish to appear for it. The MSBSHSE or Maharashtra State Council of Examination will conduct the exam under the supervision of the Maharashtra education commissioner,” the Minister said.

“List of exam centres would be displayed on the website. There will be no fees for CET for state board students as they have already paid exam fees during the registrations for the SSC exam, which were later cancelled. However, students from other boards will have to pay the entrance exam fee,” she added.

The Maharashtra Board class 10 examinations were cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis for the safety and security of students. The results have been prepared based on the internal assessments done by schools

Where and How to Check Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2021?

• To check the Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2021 you need to keep visiting the official website of the Board for updates at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahasscboard.in

• You can also find other official details related to the Maharashtra Board SSC results 2021 on the website.

• Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2021 will be announced on the Maharashtra result portal, mahresult.nic.in.

• Once the results are out, students can check it by clicking on the link ‘Maharashtra SSC Result 2021’

• You have to fill in your details like roll number and click on submit.

• After clicking on submit students will be able to see the result displayed on their screen.

• Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

