Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Students will have to appear for CET to get admission in Junior college or Class 11. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Maharashtra board is all set to declare MSBSHSE SSC or Class 10 result today at the official website of the state board. The students will be able to check their results via the roll number released by the Maharashtra board recently. The SSC students have been marked based on their past performance, that is, classes 9 and 10. The state education minister Varsha Gaikwad will declare the statistics and performance of the state this year's board exam.

Since no exams were held, the state government has announced the mass promotion of students to the next grade. However, for admission in class 11 or Junior college, students will have to appear for CET (Common Entrance Test).

Maharashtra Junior College Admission 2021

Once the Maharashtra SSC REsult 2021 is declared, admission to Maharashtra First Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) or class 11 will begin. All the Class 10 students will have to appear for CET (Common Entrance Exam) to get admission in class 11 or FYJC.

For the first time, Maharashtra board students appearing for the Maharashtra CET will not have to pay fees as they have already paid for their board exams. However, students from other boards will have to pay the fees to appear for the exams.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

This year as many as 16,58,624 students registered for Maharashtra Class 10 board exam 2021. Out of which, 9,09,931 lakh students are boys and 7,48,693 are girls. The students will be marked based on their performance, that is, classes 9 and 10. 50 per cent for class 9 result and remaining 50 per cent will be divided into 30:20 ratio, that is, 30 per cent for pre-board exam and 20 for internal assessment.

Those students who are unsatisfied with their Maharashtra SSC result 2021 can appear for the offline exam. However, it will be conducted after the COVID-19 pandemic situation gets under control.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv