Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: MSBSHSE Class 10 result will be delayed as it is currently at the final stage of preparation.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 today. Earlier, while announcing the evaluation scheme of Maharashtra Class 10 board exam 2021, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that students can expect their Class 10 Result 2021 by July 15. However, now several reports are doing rounds that Maharashtra Board will not declare Class 10 results today.

As per a report in News18, the MSBSHSE Class 10 result will be delayed. Though there is no confirmation regarding the same, however, speculations are rife that the result will be announced within a week's time.

As per a local report, the Maharashtra SSC result is currently at the final stage of preparation. Information about the marks of the students will be sent to the Divisional Board from the school. Once all the information is collected, a proposal will be sent to the Maharashtra Board to prepare the Class 10 final result.

Maharashtra Class 10 Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

This year, the state board cancelled Class 10 Board Exam 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. Since the exams were not held this year, class 10 students will be marked on their past performances, that is, Classes 9 and 10 marks. 50 per cent for Class 9 results while the remaining 50 per cent will disintegrate into 30 per cent for internal assessment and 20 per cent for practical or assignments of class 10. Unlike other years, this year Maharashtra government has announced a 'mass promotion' of class 10 students. Those students who will score below minimum pass marks (33 marks) will be given 'grace marks' to upgrade the marks of the student.

This year 15 lakh students are waiting for their Maharashtra SSC Result 2021. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of Maharashtra Board--mahresult.nic.in or English Jagran for the latest updates.

