Mumbai | Jagran Education Desk: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday said that the state government will suspend the registration of schools with the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) if they are found to be involved in leaking question papers. Her statement came amid multiple paper leak allegations and reports during the Maharashtra SSC 2022 Exams and Maharashtra HSC Exams 2022.

Gaikwad took to Twitter to announce the aforesaid consequences if a school is found to be involved in paper leaks.

"On March 15, during the Class 10 Marathi subject examination, Laxmibai Secondary and Higher Secondary School, Nilajgaon, it was revealed as per preliminary inquiries into the irregularities that the headmaster, co-teachers, non-teaching staff were providing copies to the students," she posted on Twitter.

"I would like to say here that if such malpractice is found in other schools, they will also be severely punished," Gaikwad added.

The allegations of paper leak emerged when several students, parents, and teachers started reporting cases of mass cheating in Maharashtra HSC Exams 2022, which began on March 4. Students reported difficulties in the English exam, following which, Chemistry and Physics papers were alleged to be leaked. However, in response to this, Gaikwad had said that "there was no paper leak". She, however, said there are massive malpractices underway with the question paper being leaked between the time that it is distributed among students at 10.20 am and before they start writing the paper. She informed the legislative council that in two separate incidents, girl students arrived late for the paper, and when examined before being allowed to enter the class, a portion of the paper was found on their mobiles.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra HSC Exams are expected to conclude on April 7, 2022 and the Maharashtra SSC Exams began on March 15, 2022 and will conclude on April 4, 2022.

