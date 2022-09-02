Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 Declared At mahresult.nic.in; Here's How To Check

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has released the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022 today (September 2). Students who appeared in the exam can check and download the results from the official website -- mahresult.nic.in

Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage was recorded as 32.27 per cent for the Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2022. Students should note that the board has released the results for both classes 10 and 12. Further, the education board has also activated the link for students to check the results. Further, candidates should note that in order to download the results, students would require their login credentials. Yesterday, the date and time of the result declaration were updated on the education board's website.

Candidates who appeared for the Maharashtra 10th 12th Supply Exam 2022, can check their results online. If you have also appeared in the exam and want to download the results, then here's how you can download the results by following these simple steps.

Maharashtra Supplementary Result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'Maharashtra SSC Supply Result and Maharashtra HSC Supply Result' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their credentials as asked

Step 4: The Maharashtra Supplementary Result will be displayed in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

Maharashtra 10th 12th supplementary result 2022: Where to check

mahahsscboard.org

mahresult.nic.in

The education board conducted the Maharashtra Supplementary SSC Exam from July 27, 2022, to August 12, 2022, whereas the board conducted the Maharashtra Supplementary HSC Exam from July 21, 2022, to August 24, 2022. Students who were unable to clear their class 10, 12 exams, appeared in the Maharashtra Supplementary Result.