New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, (MSBSHSE) will declare the class 10, and 12 results soon. As per local media reports, the education body is likely to declare the results by June 05, 2022. However, this is only a tentative date, and an official announcement regarding the declaration of results is yet to be made by the education body.

Once the results are out, students can check and download the results from the official website -- mahresult.nic.in. Candidates should note that the results of classes 10, and 12 will be declared on different dates. While class 10 results are expected to be declared on June 5, class 12 results are likely to be out by June 15, 2022.

As per the earlier trend, the Maharashtra government every year declares class 12 HSC results before the 10th SSC results.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to check the results (once out), then here are the steps through which you can check the results.

Steps to check Maharashtra Board Results 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website -- mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link Maharashtra SSC (Class10th) or Maharashtra HSC (Class 12th) result 2022 (after the link will be activated) -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to log in using their roll number, registration number

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: The Maharashtra Board Result 2022 will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for the future.

Students should note that these dates are only tentative, and official dates are yet to be announced. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Students are further informed that the final moderation of marks is underway, and as soon as the process is done, the results will be declared on the official website.

Along with the results, the education board will also announce class 10, and 12 results. The class 10, and 12 exams were held offline. The education board conducted the class 10, and 12 exams from March 15 to April 4, 2022, and HSC exams took place from March 4 to 30, 2022.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen