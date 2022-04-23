New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022 soon, objections to the Maharashtra Board class 10th and 12th evaluation process have come up. Several Maharashtra Board teachers of unaided schools have boycotted the evaluation process according to reports as quoted by Times Now. The teachers are demanding 100 per cent of the government grants as per the reports.

Due to the objections, the Maharashtra Board Class 10th and 12th evaluation process could reportedly encounter delay. The Maharashtra Board result is expected to be out by mid-May according to the FYJC admissions schedule.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Board wants to speed up the evaluation process and declare the results on time. As a result, MSBSHSE has issued a warning to schools over the boycott of teachers of the evaluation process. MSBSHSE has said if the evaluation process is delayed in any school due to the boycott, that school will lose its accreditation as a Board centre. As per the reports, it is also said that the Board has taken this decision since it did not receive the answer scripts on time.

It must be noted that after the Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2022 answer scripts are evaluated, they are then submitted to the moderators to further process. Then the result is compiled and declared for all students, on the official websites.

Earlier, refusing to cancel the offline exams, MSBSHSE had said that there will be no changes in the dates of these examinations as announced.

"Considering the large number of students appearing for the examination and other technical issues related to non-availability of devices, it will be difficult to conduct the examination online. Hence, the board has decided to conduct the board exams offline," Sharad Gosavi, the director of the board said.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha